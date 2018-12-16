2 women released from custody after baby found dead at midtown hotel

MIDTOWN — Two women were released from custody after a baby was found dead at a Manhattan hotel, police said.

Authorities were called to the Hotel Pennsylvania in midtown at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

While two women were trying to book a room, a hotel employee noticed the baby wasn’t moving, said police.

The infant, identified as 4-month-old Dominic Greene was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the two women, ages 24 and 26, were practically incoherent when officers arrived and were taken into custody. They have since been released with no charges.