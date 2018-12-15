Woman critically injured in crash on Long Island, man arrested for DWI

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. — A crash on Long Island left one woman in critical condition early Saturday.

At about 2 a.m., Jose Gonzalez was driving a 2012 Honda south in the northbound lanes of Straight Path when it collided with another vehicle near Gordon Avenue in West Babylon, said police.

The passenger of the Honda was taken to the hospital where was listed in critical condition.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, said cops.

Gonzalez, 26, was taken into custody and faces charges of driving while intoxicated.