× Two NYPD officers, pedestrian injured after police car strikes person in Brooklyn: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — The NYPD are investigating a motor vehicle accident after a pedestrian was struck by an NYPD patrol car in Brooklyn, police sources told PIX11 News Saturday.

The incident happened near New Lots Avenue and Jerome Street around 6:45 p.m., police said.

Two police officers in a patrol car struck the pedestrian, police said.

The crash emitted a thunderous sound, prompting erroneous reports of gunshots fired in the area.

The pedestrian was was transported to the hospital with a serious, but non-life threatening injury to the leg.

Both police officers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A male police officer, Officer Torres, suffered lacerations to the head after his head smashed through the patrol car’s windshield, police sources said.

A female police officer, Officer Rodriguez, suffered a neck and back injury, police sources told PIX11.

PIX11 spoke with an eyewitness who described what he saw.

Raheem Pinchback said the police officers had lights and sirens on when a young boy, possibly with special needs, darted away from the adults and jumped in front of a fast-moving police car, and was hit in the leg.

Citizen video captures a heavy police response surrounding an NYPD vehicle with a smashed front window positioned near the sidewalk near New Lots Avenue.

The video also captures first responders tending to an injured person located behind the NYPD vehicle, then taking the pedestrian away on a stretcher.

The NYPD cordoned off the scene, and are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.