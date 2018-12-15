Man in custody after attempting to abduct 11-year-old girl in Queens: police

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — A man was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl in Queens Saturday morning.

Relyn Estrada, 40, is accused of forcing the young girl into his car as she was walking in the vicinity of Center Street near Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood shortly before 8 a.m., according to police.

The girl was on her way to a Saturday class at a nearby school when Estrada offered her a ride, said police.

When she refused, police said Estrada blocked her path and forcibly grabbed her, shoving her into the car.

A passerby witnessed the incident and stopped Estrada from driving away until police arrived.

Estrada faces charges of kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, acting in a manner injurious to a child and weapons possession, said police.