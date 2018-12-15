Knife-wielding man dies in police-involved shooting on Long Island: police

SHIRLEY, Long Island — A Shirley man holding a knife has died after a Suffolk County police officer him during a confrontation on Long Island, police said Saturday.

Police officers from the seventh precinct responded to a call of a suicidal man on Rockledge Drive around 12:30 p.m.

They arrived to find a man threatening himself and others with a knife, police said.

A confrontation ensued and that is when an officer fired his weapon and struck the man, police said.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad are investigating the incident.