Drunken Santas fill streets of Hoboken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBOKEN, New Jersey — Hoboken’s annual SantaCon brought hundreds of people to bars around the waterfront city on Saturday.

Hoboken Police were out in full force, along with additional help from Union City Police, to ensure the city didn’t see a repeat of SantaCon 2017.

Last year, police made 17 arrests.

Thirty restaurants and bars participated in SantaCon in 2017, but that number dropped to ten this year, according to Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla.

Bhalla took to Twitter Saturday, posting flyers from establishments advertised they were not participating in SantaCon, and asking people to patronize those businesses.

Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante told PIX 11 that his officers made nine arrests as of 10 p.m. Saturday.

A tenth arrest for DWI came shortly after.

Four officers were also given medical assistance: one officer suffered a dislocated thumb and another was punched in the face during an altercation.

Two other officers were treated after being exposed to blood after a brawl in front of Johnny Rockets.

All four officers were back on duty later that evening.

Around 9 p.m., Hoboken police dispatched roving DUI patrols, proactively watching for drunk drivers.

Chief Ferrante said patrols will remain our until 4 a.m.