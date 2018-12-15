Cops shoot, kill man holding woman hostage in NJ

NEWARK, N.J. — A man was shot and killed by police after he held a woman hostage for nearly seven hours Friday.

Police responded to a domestic violence call at about 9:50 p.m. near Broadway and Irving Street in Newark.

When they arrived, officers found a man holding a firearm on a woman he knew, according to cops.

As the SWAT team and Newark police tried to negotiate with the man, he used the woman as a shield, holding her hostage for nearly seven hours, authorities said.

The incident ended after authorities shot and killed the man.

His name has not been released.

“NPD SWAT continued negotiating with the suspect during the 7-hour incident and used less lethal options before using deadly force and shooting the suspect,” Director Ambrose. “It’s an unfortunate outcome, but the officers did an outstanding job in rescuing and saving the life of the victim, who has an 11-year old child.”

The victim was unharmed, police said.