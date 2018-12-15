Brooklyn man arrested in Betsy Head Park rape: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Jason Lopez, of Brooklyn, has been arrested in connection with a violent rape that occurred in Betsy Head Park earlier this month, police said Saturday.

Lopez faces several charges, including one count of rape, three counts of robbery, sex abuse, one count of unlawful imprisonment, and forcible touching, police said.

Police said Lopez approached a 20-year-old woman near Herzl Street and Dumont Avenue in Brownsville around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, December1, then dragged her by the arm into Betsy Head Park two blocks where he raped her.

Afterwards, Lopez took the victim’s purse and ran away, police said.

The woman was treated at a nearby hospital.

Community leaders gathered at the park’s entrance and voiced concerns about the poor lighting around that area.

“Dumont Avenue has always been poorly lit. It’s something that’s always been an issue in this community, and it seems that once nightfall comes, it’s gang activity and the lesser of our community kind of takes over because they can hide in the shadows,” Dwayne Loadholt, pastor of the Living Water Christian Center said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).