2 women in custody after infant found dead in midtown hotel: police

MIDTOWN — Two women are arrested after an infant was found dead at a Manhattan hotel early Saturday.

Police were called to the Hotel Pennsylvania on Seventh Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. about an unconscious infant.

Officers found 4-month-old Dominic Greene of Delaware unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma, according to authorities.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two women, ages 24 and 26, were taken to custody at the scene, said police.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.