1 dead, 2 hurt in Bronx shooting

Mt. HOPE, the Bronx — One man is dead and two others were hurt during a shooting in the Bronx early Saturday.

It happened at about 5:45 a.m. along Anthony Avenue, near East Tremont Avenue in Mt. Hope.

Police found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his chest and face.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

Two other men were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds; a 27-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and a 25-year-old was shot in the left calf, said police.

Both are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.