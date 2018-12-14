U.S. Marshals auction off millions worth of seized items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — When white-collar crimes take place, and millions of dollars in assets are seized, where do they go? The U.S. Marshals placed many of those luxury items up for auction to the highest bidder.

The U.S. Marshals held a live auction with a web simulcast in midtown.

Nearly 300 lots were put up for auction from federal cases nationwide, including fine jewelry and watches, gold coins and a stainless steel sculpture replica of the "Charging Bull" by Arturo Di Modica.

The U.S. Marshals consolidate pieces from cases nationwide and hold a large auctions several times a year.

Proceeds from the auction are used to operate the Asset Forfeiture Program, which compensate victims and supports law enforcement efforts.