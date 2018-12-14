The Rockettes share their special moments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular has been a holiday tradition since 1933, creating memories for families that they'll never forget.

In our Stories from the Heart, we got the opportunity to go backstage to find out why this show is so special to those who bring it to life -- the Rockettes.

Natalie Reid and Sagan Rose show us what makes the show so special, including the new additions to the program this year. Plus, they share their heartwarming stories that include the support from the audience and their families that got them where they are today.

You can see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular through January 1.