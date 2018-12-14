Target, police partner up for annual ‘Heroes and Helpers’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christmas came early for about 50 children on Long Island during the annual “Heroes and Helpers” program.

The community event pairs financially disadvantaged children with Nassau County Police Officers for a free shopping spree to buy holiday gifts for their families.

“Heroes and Helpers” is funded by Target and the NCPD foundation and aims to build stronger community relations between cops, local towns and children.

Videojournalist Keith Lopez has this story from Westbury, Long Island.