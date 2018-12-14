Sleeping woman wakes up to find man sexually assaulting her on train: police

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A woman who fell asleep while riding the train woke up to find a man sexually assaulting her, police said.
It happened at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday as the woman, 24, was on board the F train.
The victim dozed off when police say she woke up to find a man sexually assaulting her.
She got off the train at the Avenue I station in Midwood and walked to the precinct to report the incident, said police.
40.625336 -73.976039