Prada accused of depicting blackface at Manhattan store display

SOHO, Manhattan — The high-end fashion powerhouse Prada on Friday pulled characters critics have called racist depictions of blackface.

A disturbing display at Prada’s SoHo location on Broadway and Prince Street first gained attention because of social media posts shared by a passersby.

When PIX11 cameras arrived to the store Friday morning, workers were seen removing it.

NEW: Workers at Prada SoHo scramble to remove display depicting blackface characters after onslaught of criticism online @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/FgK6oH7cIR — Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) December 14, 2018

“It’s just amazingly stupid at this point that this company — huge international company — could make such a dumb decision like this,” said Gwen Todd, a passerby who came to check out the display after first seeing it on Facebook.

The display was part of the company’s “Pradamalia” theme.

“Pradamalia” includes seven “mysterious tiny creatures that are one part biological, one part technological, all parts Prada,” the Prada website states.

The character seen in the SoHo storefront is also on Prada’s website, and on Prada merchandise for sale.

Prada tweeted on Friday that it is removing “the characters in question from display and circulation,” and said the brand never intended to cause offense.

[1/2] #Prada Group abhors racist imagery. The Pradamalia are fantasy charms composed of elements of the Prada oeuvre. They are imaginary creatures not intended to have any reference to the real world and certainly not blackface. — PRADA (@Prada) December 14, 2018

[2/] #Prada Group never had the intention of offending anyone and we abhor all forms of racism and racist imagery. In this interest we will withdraw the characters in question from display and circulation. — PRADA (@Prada) December 14, 2018