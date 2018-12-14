Police release new image of alleged carjacker who stole SUV with kids inside

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Police released a new image of the suspected carjacker who stole an SUV with children inside in Brooklyn.

The white 2005 Acura SUV was carjacked on Dec. 7 after it was left running with no driver inside in Canarsie, said police.

Three children, ages 8, 2, and 1 were inside the car at the time of the incident, according to police.

Authorities were able to recover the three children about three hours after. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Cops describe the perp to be in his late teens to early 20s.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).