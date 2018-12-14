Mayor de Blasio to submit new NYCHA plan to federal judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Should New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYCHA be given another chance to clean up their act?

A federal judge has demanded the mayor to share a new plan to explain how he’ll create safe and affordable housing or face the possibility the housing authority will go into receivership. A letter is due by the end of day Friday.

Public housing could radically change for 400,000 New Yorkers if the federal government takes over NYCHA.

On Friday, de Blasio has to submit to federal court his plan to fix the ailing public housing system in New York, including the $32 billion needed for repairs over the next five years. He addressed residents with his plan, answering questions from PIX11's Monica Morales, saying he has done more than previous administrations.

But lies and cover-ups were exposed by NYCHA previously when it came to remediating mold and addressing lead paint inspections.

Part of the plan of fixes involves the Teamsters Union agreeing to new work rules allowing them to work on Saturdays to address problems with heat, water, mold and vermin.

Three new programs would additionally inject money into the housing authority by selling underused NYCHA land and transferring ownership of thousands of units to private developers and promising to create and preserve 300,000 units for New Yorkers.