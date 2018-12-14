Man, 24, fatally shot in the Bronx: NYPD

CLAREMONT VILLAGE, the Bronx — A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in the Bronx early Friday morning, the NYPD said.

At about 12:40 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot inside of 1420 Grand Concourse, the location of an apartment building located in the Claremont Village section of the Bronx. When they arrived they found Ariel Tejada with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Tejada, who lives in the building he was found in, was transported to a hospital where he later died.

There are no arrests at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).