Long Island kids exchange toy guns for other toys in effort to promote safety

LONG ISLAND — Long Island officials have encouraged kids to exchange their toy guns for “more appropriate” toys, in an effort to promote safety in wake of mass shootings across New York and the U.S.

Since 1994, there have been 63 shootings linked to toy guns in New York State that resulted in at least eight deaths, according to the Attorney General’s office.

The Long Island Toy Gun Exchange Program is sponsored by the Village of Hempstead. Former-NYPD officer and founder of the program, Sean Acosta, provided all of the toys.