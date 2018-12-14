Grinch steals Christmas decorations off Brooklyn lawns

BROOKLYN — A Christmas grinch is going to new lows in one Brooklyn neighborhood, stealing decorations right off people’s lawns.

Neighbors say they first captured him on surveillance video from November 30th. Two weeks later he’s still on the loose and continues to steal Christmas decorations in the middle of the night.

In a clear video from a doorbell camera, posted to a Facebook community group just this week, you can see him picking up a decoration right off someone’s lawn and walking off.

“They must be really desperate to be stealing Christmas decorations on Christmas time. It’s really horrible,” said Maggie Russo.

Russo says she’s never seen anything like it in the 15 years she’s lived on the block.

Her neighbor posted a picture after an inflatable reindeer was stolen from one of the many Christmas displays.

Since some of the decorations cost hundreds of dollars, some residents have decided to tie down their decorations, while others have taken them down altogether.

“I never heard of anything like this,” said Russo. “I hope they catch the guy.”

Neighbors say the grinch hit at least four homes on East Fifth Street, with the robberies taking place on at least two separate nights.

With robberies escalating from packages to Christmas decorations, members of the neighborhood association say they’ve crossed a line.

“This is supposed be a season of giving not taking,” said Larry Jayson.

“For somebody to lose something in such a good spirit, it’s a sad commentary on what’s going on.”

Jayson is the President of the Albermarle Neighborhood Association. He says he reached out to police after several people reported the robberies.

Since the robber usually strikes between 1 and 4 a.m., no one has been able to get a good glimpse of the alleged to identify him.

“If we have a picture, we will post it all over the neighborhood,” Jayson said.

In the meantime, neighbors say they’ll be watching around the clock, just like Santa.

“I’m going to be alert,” said Russo. “I live right up there I can see sometimes action and I can hear noises.”

But there’s no way this guy is ending up on the nice list.