Gov. Cuomo tours L train tunnel ahead of impending shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Gov. Andrew Cuomo went underground and toured the L train's Canarsie Tunnel early Friday morning.

L train construction work is expected to begin in April and is scheduled to last 15 months.

Cuomo brought independent construction and engineering experts to see the damage caused by Superstorm Sandy's saltwater in 2012.

"The flood waters came in, the salt came in, the salt stayed," Cuomo said.

That salt has corroded electrical equipment and cement.

"I wanted to make sure we get the best minds again on the globe to review the project because I want to be able to say and I want them to be able to validate we know this is disruptive but there's no alternative," Cuomo said after the tour.

L train riders have been dreading the impending shutdown.

"I just feel that it's a big job and it's going to take longer than they predict," Williamsburg resident Diana Morales said.

Lee Stehly told PIX11 News he thought the governor's underground tour was just a photo op.

"Just another politician being a politician I suppose," Stehly said. "What's he going to do now? They have already made the plans. Are they going to change it? No."

Cuomo said the experts will take about three weeks before they report back their findings. He said if they recommend changes to the MTA's construction plan, it will be considered.