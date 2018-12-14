Gang member suspected of killing firefighter extradited to New York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRUNSWICK N.J. -- Joseph Desmond, 29, a gang member suspected of killing a New York City firefighter was in court in Friday. He answered questions from a Middlesex County, New Jersey judge.

"Are you are aware you have been arrested as a fugitive of the State of New York?" asked Judge Colleen Flynn.

"Yes," Desmond said.

Desmond agreed to be extradited back to New York where he will face a charge for violating parole.

Police said Desmond is a gang member with a violent past who allegedly beat off-duty New York City firefighter Faizal Coto, 33, to death.

Coto was laid to rest yesterday in Sunset Park, after he got into a fender bender with the wrong man early Sunday.

Police found Coto unresponsive on the side of the Belt Parkway.

Detectives tracked Desmond to a Perth Amboy hotel where they made the arrest early Tuesday.

Coto was a 3-year veteran of the FDNY.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

Desmond is expected to be extradited and charged next week.