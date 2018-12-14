Former-NJ Gov. Chris Christie out of chief of staff search

Chris Christie has pulled himself out of consideration to serve as President Donald Trump’s next chief of staff.

The former Republican governor of New Jersey says in a statement that it’s “an honor” to have been considered for the position.

But Christie says he’s told Trump that “now is not the right time for me or my family to undertake this serious assignment” and he’s asked Trump to “no longer keep me in any of his considerations for this post.”

Christie was thought to be at the top of the president’s short list of contenders, and the two had met Thursday to discuss the job.

Trump had planned to replace current chief of staff John Kelly with Nick Ayers, who’s Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff. But Ayers decided at the last minute not to accept the job.