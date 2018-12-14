Fire breaks out at Upper East Side building

UPPER EAST SIDE — Crews battled a fire that broke out at an Upper East Side building Friday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Highlands Cafe on the first floor of a three-story mixed occupancy building on East 85th Street and Third Avenue.

Fire officials said the blaze spread to the second floor of the building. Apartments are located above a restaurant, according to Google Maps.

Video shows heavy smoke coming from the building.

No injuries were immediately reported.