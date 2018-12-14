Farm linked to E. coli outbreak recalling various lettuce, cauliflower

Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. of Santa Maria, California is recalling red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower harvested on Nov. 27-Nov. 30, 2018 out of an abundance of caution, because it may be contaminated with Escherichia coli (E. Coli).

None of the recalled product has tested positive for E. coli.

No illnesses have been reported.

Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. feels a strong commitment to its customers and has worked for years to provide a safe and healthy food supply. Out of an abundance of caution, Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. is initiating this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA.

The recall involves produce harvested between November 27, 2018 and November 30, 2018, grown in particular fields. It does not involve all of Adam Bros. Farming, Inc.’s products.

As of Dec. 13, 2018, Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. has notified its effected customers of all product that was recalled, asking that the product not be eaten, sold, or transferred. Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. asked that its customers notify the downline chain of custody to insure a full recall.

Cauliflower was distributed to wholesalers in AZ, CA, IL, LA, MD, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA.

Tijuana, Mexico, and Canada ; red and green leaf lettuce was distributed to wholesalers in CA, CO, OR, TX, PA, WA, and Canada; red leaf lettuce only was distributed to a wholesaler in MN, and Tijuana, Mexico.

Recalled product may be identified as follows:

Red Leaf Lettuce – Adam Bros. Family Farms Label:

Carton Tag Numbers:

204-27245 331-18, 253-27267 331-18, 204-27267 331-18, 203-27267 331-18, 253-27267 332-18, 204-27267 332-18

Pallet Tag Number

635986,1635988,1635989,1635990,1635991,1636104,1636105,1636106,1636107,1636108,1636109,1636110,1636111,1636120,1636121,1636173,1636174,1636175,1636176,1636177,1636178,1636179,1636187,1636188,1636189,1636190,1636234,1636235,1636236,1636237,1636238,1636239,1636240,1636241,1636242,1636243,1636297,1636298,1636299,1636300,1636301,1636302,1636303,1636304,1636305,1636306,1636376,1636377,1636378,1636379,1636380,1636381,1636382,1636492,1636493, 1636494,1636495,1636496,1636497,1636498,1636499,1636500

Green Leaf Lettuce – Adam Bros. Family Farms Label:

Carton Tag Numbers:

204-27247 331-18, 253-27268 331-18, 204-27268 331-18, 204-27268 331-18, 204-27268 332-18

Pallet Tag Numbers:

1635842,1635843,1635844,1635845,1635846,1635847,1635848,1635849,1635850,1635851,1635872,1635873,1635874,1635875,1635876,1635877,1635878,1635879,1635880,1635881,1635951,1635952,1635953,1635954,1635955,1635956,1635957,1635958,1635959,1635960,1635963,1635964,1635965,1635966,1635967,1635968,1635969,1635970,1635971,1635972,1635973,1635974,1635975,1635976,1636062,1636063,1636064,1636065,1636066,1636067,1636068,1636069,1636070,1636071,1636101,1636102,1636103,1636112,1636113,1636114,1636115,1636116,1636117,1636118,1636119,1636180,1636181,1636182,1636183,1636184,1636185,1636186,1636373,1636374,1636375,1636501,1636502, 1636503,1636504,1636505,1636506,1636507,1636508,1636509

Cauliflower – Adam Bros. Family Farms Label:

Carton Tag Numbers:

203-27263 331-18, 203-27263 333-18, 203-27263 334-18, 204-27268 332-18, 203-27268 334-18, 203-27263 332-18, 203-27263 334-18

Pallet Tag Numbers:

1635882,1635883,1635884,1635885,1636072,1636073,1636074,1636075,1636076,1636140,1636141,1636142,1636143,1636307,1636308,1636309,1636310,1636314,1636593,1636594,1636595,1636596,1636597,1636598,1636599,1636600,1636601,1636716,1636717,1636718,1636719,1636720,1636924,1636925,1636926,1636927,1637046,1637047,1637170,1637171,1635886,1635887,1636077,1636078,1636144,1636145,1636311,1636312,1636602,1636603,1636604,1636605,1636721,1636722,1636928,1636929,1637048,1637049,1637172,1637173,1635888,1636079,1636146,1636313,1636606,1636607, 1636723,1636930,1637050,1637174

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that sediment from a reservoir near where the produce was grown tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. Filtered and treated water from the reservoir may have come in contact with the produce after it was harvested. None of the filtered, treated water has tested positive for E. coli, all E. coli tests returning negative.

This bacteria may cause a diarrheal illness from which most healthy adults can recover completely within a week. Some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

Consumers who have purchased any of the referenced product are urged to return it to the place of purchase or destroy it. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-805-925-0339.