Correction officer accused of sexually assaulting inmate in NJ prison

NEWARK, N.J. — A correction officer was arrested after she was accused of sexually assaulting an inmate.

Avril D. Richardson, 45, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of sexual assault.

Since 2016, Richardson allegedly had an ongoing romantic relationship with an inmate the Northern State Prison in Newark where she was employed, said police.

The relationship came into light following investigation conducted by the New Jersey Department of Corrections Special Investigations Division.

She was taken into custody at her Elizabeth home and is due back in court in January.