Brooklyn-born actress Lauren Vélez on similarities between her ‘Spider-Verse’ character

The latest Marvel superhero film is highlighting diversity in a very special way.

"Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" tells the story of a Brooklyn teenager, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), who develops some incredible superpowers. The Afro-Latino character must use his new skills and unite with other superheroes to help save the universe.

Actress Lauren Vélez takes on the role as Miles' mother, Rio. She calls the storyline both "moving" and "empowering." She told PIX11 that the animated movie allows "all of us to be our own superheroes."

The Puerto Rican actress has eerie similarities to her character, which includes being a Brooklyn native. The electric cast of voice actors include Mahershala Ali, Hailee Steinfeld and Brian Tyree Henry.

While scenes of the movie don't include subtitles during Spanish dialogue, Vélez also shared how that helps the audience connect to the family.

The award-winning actress rose to fame with her role in "New York Undercover," a Fox series from the 90s' starring Malik Yoba and Michael DeLorenzo.

Since then, she's acted in numerous television shows and movies, including ABC's hit drama "How To Get Away With Murder" alongside Academy Award-winner Viola Davis.

"Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" is in theaters now.