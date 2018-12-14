1 arrested after feds raid suspected drug lab operating inside LI home

MASTIC, N.Y. — Authorities raided an alleged drug lab operating out of a Long Island home.

The Department of Homeland Security conducted investigation out of the home on Roda Drive in Mastic Thursday night.

Officials said chemicals were found in the house, prompting them to call a Hazmat team.

Authorities only confirmed marijuana was found in the house.

One person was taken into custody.

Authorities are waiting for Hazmat to test the chemicals and determine whether it is safe for law enforcement to enter the house.