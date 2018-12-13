Woman attacks victim, uses racial slur on crowded train in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK — A woman has been arrested after being filmed attacking a woman and making a racist remark, police said Thursday.

Anna Lushchinskaya, 40, faces a felony assault charge after being arrested by officers in Brooklyn, NYPD Transit tweeted.

Police retweeted video allegedly showing Lushchinskaya attacking a woman on a crowded train before being detained by a civilian at the 36th Street station. The incident happened Tuesday, according to one of several people who filmed it.

Numerous videos capture the white woman kicking her victim, who appears to be Asian, and using an umbrella and keys to hit her.

Multiple commuters try to intervene, talking to the assailant and trying to physically stop her.

Lushchinskaya eventually pauses and appears to call someone before spitting at her victim then using a racial slur against her.

Several of the already frustrated subway riders then began to yell at Lushchinskaya.

“Your white privilege ain’t working over here. … F—- out of here with that racist s—,” a man is heard saying.

Video captures a man tackling Lushchinskaya in the train, and holding her at the station until police arrived.

In a tweet, police said, “Thank you to everyone who intervened and provided information.”

Warning: Video of the incident includes curse words and racist remarks.