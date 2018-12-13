‘Supergirl’ star Mehcad Brooks on the cast’s epic group text and working with Tyler Perry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All-around star is the best way to describe Mehcad Brooks.

The "Supergirl" actor opened up about his enthusiasm for the show's new season.

"It’s the most excited I’ve been about any season on television...because we have new showrunners that are open to hearing your voice," Brooks told PIX11. He describes the cast as a "family" and revealed how the team regularly share jokes through their group text.

The 38-year-old also stars in Tyler Perry's new film "Nobody's Fool" alongside Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Tika Sumpter.

The former model is a man of many talents and has also been singing for more than a decade. Brooks, who goes by the name "King Gypsy," released his debut album this summer titled "May 20th."

Season four of The CW's "Supergirl" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.