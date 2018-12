Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — How about celebrating the holidays with a puppy or a kitten?

Manhattan’s latest pop-up shop will feature four-legged friends looking for their fur-ever home.

North Shore Animal League and Terez are teaming up for an adoption event on Sunday.

Visit the Terez pop-up store on Dec. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 158 Mercer St.