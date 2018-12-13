Person pushed onto subway tracks at Union Square: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A man is being sought for allegedly pushing a person onto subway tracks at Union Square Thursday.

The victim was pushed onto tracks for the northbound Nos. 4 and 5 trains at 10:47 a.m., police said.

The victim did not make contact with a train, according to both police and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The man accused of pushing the victim ran away, police said. He is described as heavy set and last seen wearing a black jacket, beanie and grey, hooded sweatshirt.

He fled in an unknown direction.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).