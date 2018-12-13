8 injured after massive fire burns through row of businesses in Queens

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — At least eight people are injured after a massive fire burned through a row of businesses in Queens early Thursday.

Authorities responded to the blaze at 45-02 Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside at about just after 2 a.m. fire officials said.

Nearly 170 firefighters and 39 units responded to the fire.

“It started spreading. It just kept going. Before, you couldn’t even breathe on this block,” one witness told PIX11.

Queens Boulevard has been shut down between 44th and 48th streets in both directions.

Of the eight injured, one civilian was treated for serious injuries and four firefighters were treated for minor injuries, fire officials said.

