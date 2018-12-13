How to get your 2018 Best Nine on Instagram

It’s nearly the end of 2018 – which means it’s time to find out which which nine of your Instagram photos got the most love over the year.

Instagram feeds are starting to fill up with grids of people’s “Best Nine” photos. Users can head to Top Nine to get personalized collages or go to the Top Nine app. It will let you and your followers see which nine of your posts got the most likes over the year.

There are a few simple steps to follow to create your collage.

Head to topnine.co on your phone or on a desktop computer and enter your Instagram user name and email address. If your account is private, you’ll be prompted to log in with your Instagram email address and password. Check your email. You’ll have a collage in your Inbox featuring your top nine posts along with the total number of likes you received in 2018. Post your collage to your Instagram grid or Story. Include the hashtag #2018BestNine or #TopNine with your collage.

You can also generate a collage on the desktop version of the site.

The “Best Nine” feature was first available in 2015.