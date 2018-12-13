Funeral to be held for firefighter killed in road-rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to the Brooklyn firefighter who was killed during an alleged road-rage incident.

Loved ones remember the life of Faizal Coto who will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Coto had been a member of the FDNY for three years and was assigned to Engine 245 in Coney Island.

He was also an aspiring rapper.

Authorities said Coto was found lying next to his damaged car on the Belt Parkway early Sunday.

Police arrested a man in the suspected road rage incident.

According to police, 29-year-old Joseph Desmond is a Latin Kings member who served time in prison for a hate-crime assault.

Desmond was arrested Monday at a New Jersey motel. Police say he is being held on a parole violation while prosecutors work to extradite him in connection to Coto’s death.

Funeral services for Coto begin at 11 a.m. at the Leone Funeral Home on Fourth Avenue in Sunset Park.