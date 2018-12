JAMAICA, Queens — Crews are battling a fire that broke out at an elementary school in Queens early Thursday.

The blaze started just before 6 a.m. on the roof of P.S. 160 Walter Francis Bishop on Inwood Street in Jamaica, fire officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

AIR11 shows heavy smoke and flames coming out of the school’s roof.

