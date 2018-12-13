Bomb threats emailed nationwide are ‘likely not credible’: NYPD

NEW YORK — Bomb threats being made in emails demanding bitcoin payments are “likely not credible,” the NYPD said Thursday.

The emails demanding payment have been sent to “numerous locations” nationwide, police tweeted.

“Searches have been conducted and NO DEVICES have been found,” according to police. “We’ll respond to each call regarding these emails to conduct a search but we wanted to share this information so the credibility of these threats can be assessed as likely NOT CREDIBLE.”

We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city. These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide & are NOT considered credible at this time. pic.twitter.com/GowGG4oZ9l — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) December 13, 2018

The emails are likely meant to cause “disruption and/or obtain money,” police said.

People are asked to remain vigilant and call 911 during emergencies, or report suspicious activity to 888-NYC-SAFE.