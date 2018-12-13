City settles with family of Deborah Danner, 2 years after an NYPD officer fatally shot her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The city has reached a settlement with the family of a paranoid schizophrenic woman who was shot to death by police in her Bronx apartment while wielding a bat two years ago, officials said.

The day Deborah Danner was killed, Oct. 18, 2016, the NYPD had been called about an "emotionally disturbed person" inside a seventh-floor apartment on Pugsley Avenue and encountered the woman holding scissors in a bedroom, police said at the time. Sgt. Hugh Barry was found not guilty in her death.

“The City has agreed to a settlement with the family of Deborah Danner, a person who struggled with mental illness, tragically killed in an encounter with police," a spokesman for the city's Law Department said. "We carefully considered the facts impacting the civil claims against the City, including the criminal indictment of a responding officer and the disciplinary charges pending against him. This agreement is a fair resolution of a tragic case and hopefully it brings some measure of relief to the family. The City is committed to preventing these tragedies from happening.”

Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill condemned the police response at the time. O'Neill said the department "failed."

"The shooting of Deborah Danner is tragic and unacceptable," de Blasio said. in 2016 "It should never have happened. It's as simple as that: it should never have happened. The NYPD's job is to protect life."