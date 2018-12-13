Cash flies onto NJ highway causing crashes chaos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — An armored truck spilled cash onto a New Jersey highway, causing chaos and traffic.

At about 8:30 a.m., an armored security truck started spilling cash on Route 3 West, causing several motorists to exit their vehicles in an attempt to grab the money, authorities said.

The incident resulted in two separate motor vehicle crashes and traffic on the highway, police said.

Any injuries were not immediately known.

Video shows motorists and passengers on the road, picking up money and running back into cars as vehicles attempt to drive through the area.

According to authorities, the armored truck had a malfunction on one of its doors, causing it to become unsecured.

The amount of money unaccounted for is currently unknown.

A spokesperson for the Brink’s security company told PIX11 they are investigating the situation.