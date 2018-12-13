Burglar steals over $11,000 worth of jewelry in Queens break-ins: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens — Authorities are looking for the man who allegedly broke into Queens homes and took over $11,000 worth of jewelry.

Two incidents were reported to police on Sept. 20 in Middle Village within two hours of each other.

At about 12 p.m., police said the suspected burglar forced open the side door of a home on 77th Place and Penelope Avenue.

Numerous pieces of jewelry, worth more than $11,000, were taken, said police.

At about 2:15 p.m., police said the man who fits the same description attempted to gain entry through the front door of a home on 77th Street and Juniper Boulevard, about 0.2 miles away from the first incident.

The suspected burglar is described to be 40 years old with a slim build and was last seen wearing a dark Yankees baseball hat, a black jacket and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).