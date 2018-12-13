Arrest made in alleged anti-lesbian attack on Queens subway

NEW YORK — Police have arrested a man who allegedly attacked a couple on the train in an alleged anti-lesbian attack.

Allah Allasheed was taken into custody, police announced Thursday.

On Nov. 30, police said Allasheed got into an argument with a female couple while onboard a Manhattan-bound E train in Forest Hills.

According to authorities, Allasheed used a slur based on the couple’s sexual orientation.

He allegedly approached her from behind and punched the victim in the back of her head before shoving her to the ground, causing her to strike her head, cops said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for a fractured spine, said police.

Allasheed faces charges of assault and aggravated harassment.

The Hate Crimes Task Force @NYPDHateCrimes has just arrested Allah Allahseed, wanted for an anti-sexual-orientation-motivated assault on a female couple on 11-30-18 on a Queens subway. Once again, NYC has made it clear: we have #NoPlaceForHate pic.twitter.com/QKD60AwiaX — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) December 13, 2018