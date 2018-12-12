Video: Vandal smashes Manhattan synagogue message board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — Police are looking for the vandal who smashed a Manhattan synagogue’s message board.

Police released video of the Nov. 10 attack, where two men are seen walking by the Congregation Talmud Torah Adereth El on East 29th Street in Kips Bay just before 11 p.m.

One of the men is seen shattering the glass of the synagogue’s message board with his elbow before he continued walking east on East 29th Street.

The alleged vandal is described to have a beard and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, a dark-colored jacket, and dark pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).