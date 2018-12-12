Retired police detective with dementia, diabetes missing: authorities

GERRITSEN BEACH, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a retired police detective who went missing from his Brooklyn home.

John Schnell, 69, was last seen at his Whitney Avenue house in Gerritsen Beach at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

His daughter told PIX11 he left the residence and did not return home. She also said Schnell has from dementia and is a diabetic.

Schnell is described to be 5-feet 9-inches, about 180 pounds, with short white hair and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a brown sweater, a black jacket and dark pants.