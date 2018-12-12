NYC announces ‘NYCHA 2.0’ plan to fix public housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Inside the Hope Gardens Community Center in Bushwick, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he is trying to give new hope to the 400,000 people who call public housing home.

He unveiled a new plan called NYCHA 2.0 that will raise about $24 billion to fix the New York City Housing Authority, though he admitted there is a $32 billion need.

“People who live in NYCHA are the backbone of New York City,” said De Blasio. “They deserve to live a good quality of life.”

The money would deal with repairs, mold, lead, elevator problems, rodents, and heat and hot water complaints.

De Blasio said to help get it done, he struck what he calls a historic labor deal with Teamsters Local 237, the largest union of NYCHA workers, agreeing to more flexible hours. Mayor de Blasio said crews can finally clean on the weekends and, for the first time, there will be Saturday maintenance blitzes to make repairs.

Also, the city will be hiring 210 more workers.

The plan still needs to be ratified and approved by the workers.

“We are glad we are able to get here. We have a lot of more work to do,” said Greg Floyd, the president of Teamsters Local 237.

NYCHA 2.0 is a 10-year plan impacting 175,000 residents, but there are 400,000 New Yorkers who live in NYCHA right now.

These announcements come just a few days before an important deadline. Friday, the Mayor, Housing and Urban Development and the US Attorneys Office have to submit a plan to a federal judge on how they plan to fix NYCHA.