‘Momo Challenge,’ a dangerous new viral game, prompts warnings to parents

This latest disturbing viral challenge, called the "Momo challenge," centers around a creepy Japanese anime of a woman. Children as young as 6 years old have reportedly been swept up into the challenge, which promises death to victims who don’t follow the orders of the character.

One New Jersey school sending home this warning letter that "the 'Momo challenge' can be found on Facebook or through “whatsapp,” and is disturbing in nature." It starts out by challenging the receiver to perform small tasks and quickly "escalates to more serious violent acts and request photographs for proof”.

School officials learning of this in their districts have been reacting quickly across the country.

A couple of take aways for concerned parents: if you're children already have social media accounts, you need to be talking to them about this, as well as smartly monitoring what's happening on their pages. We've also put some additional resources up at pix11.com to help families out looking for more information.

Websites such as the Child Mind Institute, Safe Search Kids and Parenting offer more information on monitoring children's social media use.