Michael Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, sentenced to 3 years in prison

Posted 12:07 PM, December 12, 2018, by , Updated at 12:12PM, December 12, 2018

MANHATTAN — Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen was sentenced on Wednesday to 3 years in prison for crimes including hush-money payments that prosecutors say Trump ordered.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, arrives at federal court for his sentencing hearing on Dec. 12, 2018 in New York City. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer has been sentenced to three years in prison.

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III said Wednesday that Michael Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress and arranging illicit payments to silence women who posed a risk to Trump’s presidential campaign.

The judge rejected arguments by Cohen’s lawyers that he should be spared jail time because he cooperated in multiple federal investigations involving Trump.

Cohen said his “blind loyalty” to Trump made him feel a duty to “cover up” the president’s “dirty deeds.”

Cohen’s crimes included evading $1.4 million in taxes and misleading Congress about his talks with Russians about a Trump skyscraper project in Moscow.

Trump had called for a tough sentence for Cohen, whom he labeled a liar.

