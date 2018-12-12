Man in ski mask rapes woman in Bronx apartment

THE BRONX — A masked man raped a woman inside of her Bronx apartment on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The man, who was wearing a black ski mask, came in through an unlocked door in the Cruger Avenue apartment, officials said. He took the 40-year-old woman to her bedroom and raped her.

She was taken to a local hospital after the attack.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).