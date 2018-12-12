Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Tennessee; felt in Atlanta

DECATUR, Tenn. — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck eastern Tennessee and could be felt in Atlanta.

The light earthquake occurred Wednesday around 4:14 a.m. about 7 miles northeast of Decatur. About 13 minutes later, a 3.3 magnitude aftershock then struck.

There did not appear to be any immediate reports of injuries.

The earthquakes were felt hundreds of miles away, including in Atlanta, and the surrounding states of Alabama, Kentucky and the Carolinas.

Residents near the center of the quakes saw photos and other items falling over, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department said.

There were no immediate reports of major damage.

CNN and Associated Press contributed to this report.