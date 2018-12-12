Enter to win $11,000 in PIX11’s Holiday Giveaway

Happy Holidays!

Introducing PIX11’s Holiday Giveaway, where one lucky viewer will win a giant check for $11,000.

To enter, just watch the PIX11 Morning News, starting at at 4:30 a.m.

A codeword will be displayed on-air sometime from 7:00 — 8:00 a.m.

Text the code word to 77944 or enter code word online at PIX11.com by 11:59 pm on day code word is announced. (On Thursday, enter by 11:59 a.m.)

The sweepstakes starts on December 17, 2018 and runs through December 21, 2018.

That Friday, we’ll surprise one lucky winner LIVE by stuffing their pockets with $11,000!

Good luck, and happy holidays!

RULES AND RESTRICTIONS:

WPIX-TV

PIX11’s HOLIDAY GIVEAWAY Watch & Win Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. ELIGIBILITY: You must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident NY, NJ or CT at the time of entry. Sweepstakes is not open to employees of Sponsor or those employees’ immediate family members. Employees and their immediate family members of any of Sponsor’s affiliated companies, licensees, advertising or promotional agencies, or sponsors are also ineligible. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, “immediate family members” means grandparents, parents, siblings, spouse, and children (including stepchildren). This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law and outside the eligibility area set forth above. TO ENTER: Sweepstakes begins November 16, 2015 and goes through December 11, 2015 (the “Sweepstakes Period”) and runs each week during the Sweepstakes Period from Monday at 6 AM ET to 11:59 AM ET on Friday, with a winner selected each Friday. To enter each weekly Sweepstakes Drawing, watch PIX11 Morning News on PIX11, weekdays from 7 AM ET through 8 AM ET during the Sweepstakes Period. Each morning, a different keyword (the “Keyword”) will be displayed on screen, and viewers will be directed to enter either via text or online as described below. Each Keyword is valid only on the day on which it is displayed, and entries must be received by 11:59 PM on the day on which the Keyword was displayed to be eligible. Daily entries will be combined into a single entry pool for that week’s Sweepstakes drawing, but WILL NOT roll over into the next week’s Sweepstakes drawing. If you did not get the Keyword during the PIX11 Morning News, there will be a second chance to get the Keyword by watching the PIX11 News at Ten each Monday through Thursday each week during the Sweepstakes Period from 10 PM to 11 PM ET.

Enter via Text-Message: Using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 77944 with that day’s Keyword in the body of the message. Entrants must text the correct Keyword as displayed in that day’s PIX11 Morning News or PIX11 News at Ten broadcast, on the corresponding Sweepstakes day. All text entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. If you enter by text messaging, you must have a valid mobile telephone number and a text messaging two-way capable handset. Message and data rates may apply. Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. Text STOP to stop and HELP for help. If any dispute arises as to identity of any text entrant, the entrant will be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the day’s correct Keyword will be eligible. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules.

Enter On-Line: Log onto PIX11.com and follow the Sweepstakes link(s) until reaching the entry page. Accurately complete the entry form, including the correct Keyword for that day, your name, age, valid email address, telephone or mobile phone number. On-line entries containing attachments, generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. On-line entrants must use their own name. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. If any dispute arises as to identity of any online-entrant, the entrant will be considered the individual to whom the entry’s email address is assigned, as shown on the email service provider’s records. Only entries to the designated website and containing the correct Keyword for the corresponding Sweepstakes day will be eligible. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time which in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules.

Restrictions: By entering, entrants agree to be bound by and comply with these Official Rules. One entry per person per day, regardless of method of entry (for a maximum of four entries per person per week during the Sweepstakes Period); subsequent daily entries originating from any person will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical malfunctions or inability to transmit messages or entries.

SELECTION OF WINNERS: Every Friday during the Sweepstakes Period, after the close of the daily Sweepstakes entry period, Sponsor will combine all eligible entries received that week and conduct a weekly Sweepstakes drawing. One winner will be selected at random from among all eligible text and online entries received that week, subject to verification and compliance with these rules. Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner by telephone. Potential winner must respond within 24 hours of first notification attempt. A potential winner will be disqualified and Sponsor may select another winner by random drawing from remaining eligible entries for that week’s entry pool (at Sponsor’s sole discretion) if: (a) a winner does not respond within 24 hours of first notification attempt; (b) a winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) a winner does not adhere to the Official Rules; (d) a winner does not sign and return any required documents by deadlines set by Sponsor; and/or (e) if the prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused, or declined. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received for each drawing. The winner will be announced on the Morning News every Friday during the Sweepstakes Period at 7:20 AM.

PRIZES & PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: There are a total of four prizes, one for each weekly Sweepstakes during the Sweepstakes Period. One winner each week will receive $11,000. The prize will be provided in the form of a $1,500 direct deposit to the winner’s bank account each month, beginning in January, 2016 until the entire amount is deposited. Winner must have a valid bank account in his or her name and must provide Sponsor with sufficient information to make the direct deposits to the appropriate account. Deposits will be made only to the winner’s bank account. Prizes are non-transferable, non-negotiable. If any prize becomes unavailable for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value. Unclaimed prizes will be forfeited, and no alternate winners will be selected. Only one prize will be awarded per person and per household. Winners assume all applicable tax liability for their prize. Winners will be required to complete a W9 form (available at http://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf) in order to receive a prize, and will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize valued. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

5. CONDITIONS & RESTRICTIONS: Entrants agree Sponsor has the sole right to decide all matters and disputes arising from this Sweepstakes and that its decision is final and binding. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree to allow use of their name, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on entry form, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose, including advertising, promotional or other purposes, by Sponsor and/or its affiliates, without additional compensation. By entering, entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor, its parent companies and affiliates, and each of their employees, representatives, contractors, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs or claims related to any allegation regarding participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the award of, the receipt of, or the use of their prize. Sponsor is not responsible for personal injury of any prizewinner incurred in connection with the use of their prize.

As a condition of entering, entrants agree: (a) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (b) all causes of action arising out of or related to this Sweepstakes, or any prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court in the state of New York, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction; and (c) any and all claims, judgments, and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs. This Sweepstakes will be governed and enforced pursuant to New York law, excluding choice of law provisions.

Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. Sponsor assumes no liability for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information; or (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of entries at any point in the operation of this Sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

INTERNET: If for any reason, this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, it will determine the winners of remaining prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect, non-winning entries received as of the Sweepstakes termination. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will post notice on the official Sweepstakes website.

OFFICIAL RULES/WINNERS LIST: A copy of the official rules is available upon request by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to SWEEPSTAKES RULES, PIX11’s HOLIDAY GIVEAWAY , WPIX-TV, 220 E.42nd Street, New York, NY 10017, or by visiting the WPIX TV website at www.pix11.com. For a winners list, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope after December 18, 2015 to: Winners List,PIX11’s HOLIDAY GIVEAWAY , WPIX-TV, 220 E.42nd Street, New York, NY 10017. Requests for winners lists must be received by no later than January 31, 2016.