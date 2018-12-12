Cops responding to shots fired in the Bronx shoot man

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Police responding to reports of shots fired in the Bronx shot a man, officials said.

The gunman had shot another man on the scene in the torso around 7:45 p.m., police said. He exchanged gunfire with officers on the scene at 241st Street and White Plains Road.

“Two people fighting and police come and one person got up and just started shooting,” a witness said. “They saw the person shooting and chased him and then shot him. I heard like three shots, two shots, then two more shots.”

Both men were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

A gun was recovered at the scene, officials said.

No identifying information is available.

“Due to an ongoing police investigation, please avoid the area of 241 Street and White Plains Road in the confines of the @NYPD47Pct in the #Bronx,” police tweeted. “Expect police presence and traffic delays in the area. More information to follow when available.”

NYPD officers on Staten Island fatally shot a man on Staten Island on Sunday. One officer was injured. On Saturday an FBI agent was shot in Brooklyn.